SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 8% during trading on Friday after Siebert Williams Shank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.92. 4,294,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,489,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.