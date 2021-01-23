Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WORK. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 998,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,040,521. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

