Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after buying an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.