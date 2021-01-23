Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $471,920.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

