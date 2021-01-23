Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Gap Down to $89.90

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.90, but opened at $86.00. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 200,847 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £910.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

