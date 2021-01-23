SingularDTV Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $140,087.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

