Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of SMSMY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

