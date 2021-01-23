Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 15,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

About Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

