Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 15,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

