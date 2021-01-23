Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

SMTS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

