Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $383.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

