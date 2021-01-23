Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

SIEN stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sientra by 55.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sientra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 24.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sientra by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

