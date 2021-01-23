Sidoti Lowers Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

PLXS stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Plexus by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

