Sicart Associates LLC Sells 7,594 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.45. 4,649,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

