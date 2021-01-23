Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 167.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 46.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

