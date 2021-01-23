Sicart Associates LLC Sells 115,361 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,361 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 12,621,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,005,303. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

