Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SKM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 214,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

