Sicart Associates LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.