Sicart Associates LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.00. 7,784,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

