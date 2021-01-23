Sicart Associates LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP remained flat at $$28.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,550,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

