Sicart Associates LLC Has $135,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

