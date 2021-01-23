Sicart Associates LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

TSM stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. 18,062,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,056,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $669.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

