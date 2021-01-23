Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Thursday. Keystone Law Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of £175.13 million and a PE ratio of 47.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 492.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 479.74.

In other news, insider James David Knight sold 127,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total value of £628,407 ($821,017.77).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

