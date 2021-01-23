Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Wednesday. CMC Markets plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

