Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EXPN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,767.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,850.99. The stock has a market cap of £24.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, for a total transaction of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

