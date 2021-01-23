Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $222.50. Shore Capital Group shares last traded at $222.50, with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

Shore Capital Group Company Profile (LON:SGR)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.