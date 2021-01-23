Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Plans to Raise $1 Billion in January 27th IPO

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) is planning to raise $1 billion in an IPO on Wednesday, January 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 50,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Shoals Technologies Group generated $174.3 million in revenue and $37.4 million in net income.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Shoals Technologies Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading provider of electrical balance of system or “EBOS” solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. EBOS encompasses all of the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid. EBOS components are mission-critical products that have a high consequence of failure, including lost revenue, equipment damage, fire damage, and even serious injury or death. As a result, we believe customers prioritize reliability and safety over price when selecting EBOS solutions. “.

Shoals Technologies Group was founded in 2020 and has 691 employees. The company is located at 1400 Shoals Way, Portland, Tennessee 37148, US and can be reached via phone at (615) 451-1400.

