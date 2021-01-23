Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 6,081 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of COLL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $827.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
See Also: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.