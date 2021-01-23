Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 6,081 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $827.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.