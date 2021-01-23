ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.94 and a 200-day moving average of $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

