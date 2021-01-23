Serum Market Cap Tops $84.15 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00005232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $84.15 million and $124.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

