SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

