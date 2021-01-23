Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $164.83

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and traded as high as $171.22. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 223,210 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

About Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.