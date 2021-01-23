Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $715,602.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

