SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Sells 12,800 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

