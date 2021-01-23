Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $97.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

