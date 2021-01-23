Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 565.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

