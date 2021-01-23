Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

