Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

