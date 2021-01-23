Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of D opened at $72.29 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,614.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

