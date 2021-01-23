Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 810.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

DUK stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

