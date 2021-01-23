Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 229,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 158,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.