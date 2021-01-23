See results about (LON:J) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about (LON:J) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of See results about to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. See results about presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

