Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading Down 5.5%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.88. 1,876,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,586,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.