Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of STX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

