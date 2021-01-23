Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.16. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

