Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SCRYY opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

