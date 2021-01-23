Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $55.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

SGMS opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

