Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,592. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.