Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.01

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and traded as high as $154.00. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 1,093 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

