Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

SLB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 13,559,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,005,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

