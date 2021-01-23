Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.54 ($7.69).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.30 ($7.41) on Friday. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.10.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

